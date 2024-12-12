NYC Mayor Eric Adams meeting with Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan today

NYC Mayor Adams meeting with Trump "border czar" today NYC Mayor Adams meeting with Trump "border czar" today 00:25

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming "border czar" Tom Homan on Thursday afternoon.

They are expected to discuss the fate of the Floyd Bennett Field migrant shelter, which sits on federal land. The mayor also wants to know whether the federal government plans on setting up deportation centers in New York.

The City Hall meeting comes as Homan says the biggest mass deportation program in U.S. history will begin in Chicago just after Trump takes office.

"We're going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois. If your Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, he can step aside," Homan told a crowd in Chicago earlier this week. "But if he impedes us—if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien—I will prosecute him."

Adams tells CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer he would like to improve cooperation with the feds, but the City Council is against it. He said he is having lawyers explore the possibility of issuing an executive order to get around the council and even change the sanctuary city laws.

"We're looking at ways that I can use my executive power to go after those dangerous, violent people," the mayor said.

A protest is planned ahead of the meeting by a group of immigrants and organizations who say it "undermines the public's confidence that New York will continue to protect immigrants." Homan and Adams are scheduled to hold a news conference afterwards.

Meanwhile, Trump is also in New York City, where he rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange.