Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang calls for AI to be developed "as fast as we can"

The CEO of the world's largest chipmaker told CBS News that tech companies should push forward with the development of artificial intelligence despite recent warnings from worried industry leaders that there may be a need to pull back due to unease about where the technology could be headed.

"We should go as fast as we can irrespective of anybody else," Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang told CBS News senior business and technology correspondent Jo Ling Kent in an interview airing this weekend on "Sunday Morning" when asked if AI development needs to slow down.

"We're going to go as fast as we can, but we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they're ready, deliver products that are unsafe," Huang said. "And nobody's expecting us to do that. But everybody's expecting us to succeed and help America be as prosperous as possible."

The Santa Clara-based Nvidia, the world's most valuable company with a market capitalization above $5 trillion, has achieved its growth with the help of the AI boom.

However, concern has grown in recent weeks over the speed at which AI is developing, with some calling for guardrails and government regulation.

The conversation was spurred in part by Jacob Coxon, a researcher at AI giant Anthropic who publicly resigned his position earlier this month, saying that AI companies are rushing to innovate at the expense of proper security protocols. Coxon told CBS News that without such intervention, AI could one day pose a threat to humanity. The Trump administration has so far generally been dismissive of those fears.

Days later, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei appeared to echo some of Coxon's concerns, admitting to Kent in an interview that "for too long the industry lied to people about the fact that this technology had risks," and saying the technology was developing at an "exponential" rate.

"It doesn't mean we need to panic today. It doesn't mean we need to shut it all down," Amodei said, but added that it is "a warning sign that we need to slow down."

Watch Jo Ling Kent's interview with Jensen Huang on Sept. 20 on "Sunday Morning."