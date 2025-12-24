Nursing home explosion in Bristol, Pennsylvania, killed 1 staff member, 1 resident, officials say

The two people killed in the explosions at a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, nursing home on Tuesday were a staff member and a resident, officials said.

Bristol Township Police provided more updates Wednesday about the fatal explosions at the Silver Lake Nursing Home on Tower Road. Officials said a gas leak led to two explosions and a fire, and that there was a smell of gas at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, 19 people are still hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition, Bristol Township Police Chief Charles Winik, Jr. said in a news conference. He could not provide more information on the nature of their injuries or say how many are residents or staff members.

The two people killed, both women, have not been publicly named. Their next of kin have been notified.

The violent explosions blew out windows and caused part of the building to collapse. That collapsed section contained the kitchen and cafeteria, Winik said.

Crews with heavy construction equipment are on the scene combing through the wreckage. Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito said investigators hope to gain access to the collapsed portion of the building in the next few hours. Once in place, investigators can work to determine the cause of the explosions, he added.

Winik said the law enforcement response to the explosion was the largest he has seen in 20 years. "I've never seen such heroism," he said.

Residents who were rescued from the building have been placed in other nursing homes owned by the company that owns Silver Lake.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said firefighters and first responders from across the county and region raced to the scene. Some responders were carrying two people on their backs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.