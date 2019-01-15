En Tiempo Real: Comienza una nueva caravana de migrantes de Honduras
Tempe, Arizona police say officer caught teen burglarizing car, teen got gun from car, officer chased teen, felt threatened, shot him
The plan will be unveiled in the Missile Defense Review, to be released during Trump's Pentagon visit Thursday
John Engler, former Republican governor, wrote in an 11-page letter "it has been an honor to serve my beloved community"
At Wednesday's sentencing, a statement from the victim called the 52-year-old "disgusting" and effects of his actions "devastating and permanent"
Jearlean Taylor has learned to embrace her ostomy bags — and now wants to inspire others to do the same
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
The congresswoman says the president uses words "which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy"
Discarded plastic is piling up around the world and pooling in the ocean. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on the problem's deadly consequences for wildlife and what can be done to stop it
The reintroduction of the predator has led to more visitors and a shift in the ecological makeup of the park
"60 Minutes" travels to Italy to meet the chef whose kitchen creations are works of art
President Trump has called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria, but the fight against ISIS continues, with U.S. forces playing a big role. Charlie D'Agata reports from Al Shafa, Syria.
As the New York Senator announces her bid for president, take a look back at her February 2018 interview with Sharyn Alfonsi
A growing number of TSA officers have been calling out sick as the government shutdown drags on. Without pay, workers have begun protesting and going to food banks. Kris Van Cleave reports.
A powerful winter storm is hitting the West Coast with strong winds, heavy rain and snow. The dangerous weather is expected to push its way across the country. WCBS chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn is tracking the forecast.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed delaying the upcoming State of the Union until the government re-opens. She also suggested the president could submit the speech in writing. Major Garrett reports.
Shortly after the military said service members were killed, Vice President Pence said ISIS "has been defeated"
Mason Lowe was ranked the 18th professional bull rider in the world
With just 72 days until the U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU, economic uncertainty caused by the landslide vote could ripple across the Atlantic
Friend says Jason Spindler was "one of those rare men who was loved by pretty much anyone" as officials put death toll from al-Shabab attack at 21
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter to President Trump suggesting he find another date or location
See all the stars at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
A look at the career of the Oscar-winning film legend
"Gravity," "Moonlight," "The Social Network" and more
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
"You reap what you sow," the snowman's creator said after realizing vandals tried to destroy it — and failed miserably