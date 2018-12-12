Nude photos found in storage unit of scandal-plagued ex-USC gynecologist: Report

LOS ANGELES -- Detectives found numerous photographs of naked women in a rental storage unit belonging to former University of Southern California gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, who's at the center of a sexual misconduct scandal that's rocked the university and involves hundreds of victims, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Some of the photos were of women who appeared to be in a medical exam room, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times Tuesday. They were found in a raid of a storage unit owned by Tyndall.

The discovery was made while L.A. police detectives were tailing the 71-year-old Tyndall, the Times reports. Their investigation began in the spring of 2017. It's unclear exactly where the unit is located.

Police told CBS L.A. a search warrant was served last summer at the location, and that investigators uncovered additional evidence, but wouldn't offer details on the ongoing investigation.

Tyndall served as the only full-time gynecologist at the USC Engemann Student Health Center for nearly 30 years. In 2016, the school began investigating him over allegations of improper pelvic exams and making racist and sexually inappropriate remarks. Former colleagues had questioned his methods of pelvic exams, specifically, his practice of digital insertion before using a speculum.

Numerous women have stated Tyndall watched them undress and proceeded to violate them during pelvic exams.

USC didn't terminate Tyndall's employment until June 2017. The Times said the school had been investigating Tyndall for months prior to the university's public acknowledgment in May of 2018 that the school had been looking into allegations against him.

Since the revelation, hundreds of women with misconduct complaints against Tyndall have come forward and filed lawsuits against the school, claiming it tried to cover up his sexual abuse.

As a result of the scandal, USC President C. L. Max Nikias resigned in August, and two longtime student health clinic administrators were fired.

On Oct. 18, 93 more patients filed lawsuits against USC, bringing the total number of women who have accused Tyndall of misconduct to more than 400.

The following day, Oct. 19, USC announced it had reached a $215 million settlement in principle on a class-action suit brought against Tyndall. As part of the settlement, all class-action members will receive compensation of $2,500, with some potentially receiving more.

It is unclear how many of the more than 400 patients who have accused Tyndall of misconduct will be part of the settlement for the class-action lawsuit.

Tyndall, who has maintained his innocence, has never been arrested or criminally charged. However, the L.A. County district attorney's office is reviewing dozens of cases for possible sex-crimes charges. And a grand jury is currently hearing evidence against Tyndall, the Times reports.