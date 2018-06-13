Women detail explosive allegations against USC gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct

Another woman is detailing explosive allegations against a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California. She's joined 23 other women in an amended lawsuit, accusing Dr. George Tyndall of sexual misconduct including assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.

Tyndall is also feds probing whether USC concealed abuse allegations against school gynecologist. They're looking into more than 50 cases. Some former patients claim USC ignored complaints about the doctor for decades and covered up his alleged crimes, reports CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas.

Daniella Mohazab and Anika Narayanan both visited USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall in 2016.

"When we went into the examining room, he had me undress from the waist down and he watched me as I did that," Mohazab told Yuccas.

"He started asking me what race I was, relating to me how I looked like his wife," Mohazab added.

Narayanan said she had never been to a gynecologist before.

"He didn't give me any protective covering so I was naked from the waist down. Using two fingers, he performed an examination in a deeply massaging sort of penetrating motion," Narayanan said.

Mohazab said the doctor did not use gloves, and Narayanan said he asked about positions she used during sex. They both say he made sexually-charged comments about their bodies.

"I think the comments at the beginning were really, were really off-putting and then the physical examination felt very wrong. I just thought that that might be how a gynecologist appointment was like," Mohazab said.



Narayanan said she spoke up.



"I spoke to friends, I spoke to parents, but it was my word against a doctor's and who was I to tell a doctor that he was doing his job incorrectly?" she said.

The women's attorney, Gloria Allred, said she wants accountability from USC.

"We believe that we have evidence that USC knew as early as the 1990s about reports of Dr. Tyndall and we want to know what did they know, when did they know it, why did they fail?" Allred said. She said "the extent and the scope of the harm" is yet unknown.

"What's the piece for both of you that keeps you up at night about this?" Yuccas asked.

"I think that USC knew about it for so long," Mohazab said.



"Is it a relief to you that you're not alone, or is it just sickening to know that this happened to so many people?"

"It's sickening and disgusting that this happened to so many people," Mohazab said.

Tyndall was suspended with pay in 2016. He retired the following year with a financial payout from the university. The USC board of trustees didn't respond to our request for comment on the amended lawsuit but said it welcomes the Department of Education's investigation and will fully cooperate with the inquiry. We reached out to Tyndall, but have not heard back.