Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo triumphs with heart over height: "That dog in you is important"

Hannah Hidalgo, a shooting guard for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is ready to bring the energy to this year's women's NCAA tournament, which tips off on Friday.

The field of 68 teams includes the usual powerhouses like defending champion South Carolina and UConn – but the growth in the women's tournament opens up the possibility that it's anyone's game. Hidalgo hopes it's No. 3 seed Notre Dame's turn.

Undersized guard with outsized effort

At 5 feet 6 inches, the sophomore proves that heart can triumph over height. But Hidalgo acknowledges she wants to stand out from the other taller guards.

"On the floor, I'm very energetic. I'm yelling. I'm diving on the floor. Sometimes I'm flashy; sometimes I'm fundamental," Hidalgo told "CBS Mornings" as she prepared for Friday's game against No. 14 Stephen F. Austin in South Bend, Indiana.

Hidalgo gives it her all in every game, and credits her teammates for giving her "the keys" and putting trust in her both on and off the court.

"You have to have effort. You have to have that want, that dog in you. That dog in you is important," she said. "I want to take my opponent's heart anytime I step out on the court. Anytime I'm guarding them."

As an undersized guard, Hidalgo says it's critical to be able to play both sides of the floor, focusing on both her offensive and defensive game. At Notre Dame, where the greats have played like champions, Hidalgo has played beyond her years.

As a freshman, she led the nation in steals. She became the fourth player in history to be named a first-team All-American as a freshman and sophomore, Notre Dame says.

Dad's advice

Hidalgo got an early career start by practicing with her big brothers on outside courts while growing up in Merchantville, New Jersey, where she earned the nickname "Buckets."

She learned the game from her parents – with her dad coaching her in high school. She joked that he had no problem telling her the truth. She shared his greatest advice: "Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard."

Now Hidalgo is focused on playing better basketball and turning up the intensity during the NCAA tournament.

"It's win or go home now," Hidalgo said.