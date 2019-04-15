Spire and roof collapse as fire rages at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The iconic spire at the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has collapsed after a major fire broke out at the iconic building Monday. Video showed the roof of the cathedral collapsing into itself as the fire rages on.

A collection of dramatic videos and photos spread through social media on Monday showing the roof and spire of the nearly 900-year-old cathedral engulfed in flames and massive amounts of smoke billowing up from its roof.

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris as the spire collapses on April 15, 2019. Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images

No deaths have been reported yet, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire or any further information as to how the fight to suppress the flames has progressed. The fire may potentially involve renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

Notre Dame was constructed in 1163 during the reign of King Louis VII and was completed in 1345. The cathedral is a world-wide Parisian icon and site of some of the most important moments in the history of France. Henry VI of England was crowned inside the cathedral in 1431 and Napoleon Bonaparte was crowned Emperor of France inside the cathedral in 1804. The cathedral is a truly iconic structure that receives 12-to-13 million visitors a year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Roommate just sent this of Notre Dame on fire in Paris woowwww pic.twitter.com/NEMs33AHYD — Process Guy (@leistomania93) April 15, 2019

Before the news breaks, the Notre Dame is on fire. pic.twitter.com/fhSNcznCG2 — Ashley (@AshhHuntington) April 15, 2019