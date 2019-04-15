More regulation for chemicals in cosmetics?

A new bill aims to protect people from potentially dangerous chemicals found in everyday beauty products, like makeup, lotions, and shampoos. Women put an average of 168 chemicals on their face and body before they even walk out the door, while men put on an average of 85, according to the Environmental Working Group. Studies show some of those chemicals have been linked to health problems, including cancer and infertility. Anna Werner reports.