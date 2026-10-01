Ex-frat leader at Arizona university gets jail time after pledge died of alcohol poisoning

Flagstaff — A former Northern Arizona University fraternity leader was sentenced to two months in jail Wednesday for his role in a hazing that led to the death of a pledge.

Carter Eslick, 20, also received three years of supervised probation during a sentencing hearing in Coconino County Superior Court. Eslick had pleaded guilty to a felony hazing charge in the Jan. 31 death of Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, at an off-campus house.

An autopsy found Martinez died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol content of 0.425% — more than five times the state's legal limit for drivers 21 and over.

Martinez was among four Delta Tau Delta pledges who shared two bottles of vodka to ensure they vomited, according to court documents. Witnesses reported adjusting Martinez's sleeping position and checking his pulse and breathing to look for signs of alcohol poisoning throughout the night, the documents said.

Carter Eslick during his sentencing hearing in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Sept. 30, 2026. Mark Henle / The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool

Martinez's parents appeared remotely in court, still grieving their son, and said they want accountability and reform within Greek life, CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV reported.

Eslick was the fraternity's pledge master at the time and was responsible for welcoming new members.

The hearing began with testimony from five of Eslick's friends and family members who attested to his character while warning about the dangers of fraternity culture, KPHO noted.

"While trying to teach my children these things, I realized I failed to teach him or explain to them, and in those gaps, toxic influence and toxic communities have stepped in," said Cody Eslick, Carter's father.

Carter Eslick apologized to Martinez's family, KPHO said.

"I am so incredibly deeply sorry for the events that happened on Jan. 31, and I take full responsibility for the hand I played in that ritual," Eslick said. "And if I had known that one day somebody's life could be in my hands, there is no way in hell I would have ever looked that way."

Coconino County Attorney Ammon Barker said no sentence can undo the harm to the Martinez family.

"My hope is that this case helps people understand the serious dangers of hazing and encourages them to speak up and intervene before another family experiences this kind of loss," Barker said in a statement.

Judge Stacy Krueger said Eslick knew what he did was dangerous and was troubled that no one spoke out against it.

Eslick could face additional jail time if he doesn't meet the conditions of probation, which include creating and delivering 305 anti-hazing presentations and keeping the court updated on his progress. He also can't use alcohol or drugs unless prescribed.

The university suspended the fraternity after Martinez's death, and the national organization later closed the NAU chapter.