North Korea to suspend nuclear tests, state news reports

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea will suspend nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as of Saturday, the country's state-run news reports. The decision came after a meeting of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea, BBC News reports.

"The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country's northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test," North Korea's Korean Central News Agency said, according to South Korea's Yonhap.

The country says it's making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

The announcement came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

The North's decisions were made in a meeting of the ruling party's full Central Committee which had convened to discuss a "new stage" of policies.

As CBS News "Face the Nation" anchor and chief Washington correspondent Margaret Brennan reports, North Korea had already paused its nuclear testing ahead of a planned meeting with President Trump this spring. While the suspension could be a diplomatic gesture, Brennan warns that it could be because North Korea has already completing weaponizing their nuclear arms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.