North Carolina Republican says he supports holding a new election if there is evidence of fraud

The Republican who allegedly benefited from ballot fraud in the election for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District posted a video to Twitter saying that he would support holding new elections if evidence of fraud is found.

In the video, Republican candidate Mark Harris said that his campaign was "fully cooperating" with the state Board of Elections' investigation into potential ballot fraud. The board subpoenaed documents from the Harris campaign, John Branch, counsel for Mark Harris's campaign, confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday.

"Although I was absolutely unaware of any wrongdoing, that will not prevent me from cooperating with this investigation," Harris said. "If this investigation finds proof of illegal activity on either side to such a level that it could have changed the outcome of the election, then I would wholeheartedly support a new election to ensure all voters have confidence in the results."

The state Board of Elections released a memo on Friday saying that the investigation was ongoing and is a "top priority." The board voted at the end of November not to certify election results which showed Harris leading Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes, due to absentee ballot irregularities.

At the center of the investigation regarding absentee ballots is convicted felon L. McCrae Dowless, who was a consultant to the Harris campaign. Wayne Goodwin, North Carolina's Democratic Party chairman, said residents claim activists went door to door seeking unsigned or unsealed absentee ballots.

"Several individuals have admitted that McCrae Dowless paid them to harvest these absentee ballots and drop them off to him personally," Goodwin said.

The board is expected to hold an evidentiary hearing on the issue later this month.

Harris' willingness to support a new election could be an indication of the seriousness of the investigation. Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the state GOP, has gone from claiming this was all a Democratic conspiracy to worrying over the mounting allegations and how they may hurt the party.

"All Republicans across the state are horrified by this. This is against everything that we actively stand for," he said.

Dean Reynolds contributed reporting