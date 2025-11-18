Feds bringing North Carolina immigration enforcement actions to Raleigh, mayor says, as they stay in Charlotte as well

Federal immigration authorities will expand their enforcement action in North Carolina to Raleigh as soon as Tuesday, the mayor of the state's capital city said, while Customs and Border Protection agents continue operating in Charlotte following a weekend that saw arrests of more than 130 people in that city, the state's largest.

Mayor Janet Cowell said Monday that she didn't know how large the operation would be or how long agents would be present.

Immigration authorities haven't spoken about it. CBS News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Cowell, a Democrat, said in a statement that crime was lower in Raleigh this year compared to last and that public safety was a priority for her and the city council.

"I ask Raleigh to remember our values and maintain peace and respect through any upcoming challenges," she said.

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said in a statement on social media Monday night that his office "is aware of reports that the Border Patrol is bringing its operation to Raleigh. Once again, I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations. Stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin, as you are doing in Charlotte.

"To the people of Raleigh: remain peaceful, and if you see something wrong, record it and report it to local law enforcement. Let's keep each other safe."

The Trump administration has made Charlotte, a Democratic city of about 950,000 people, its latest focus for an immigration enforcement surge it says will combat crime - despite local opposition and declining crime rates. Residents reported encounters with immigration agents near churches, apartment complexes and stores.

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Charlotte, N.C. on Nov. 17, 2025. Matt Kelley / AP

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Border Patrol officers had arrested "over 130 illegal aliens who have all broken" immigration laws. The agency said the records of those arrested included gang membership, aggravated assault, shoplifting and other crimes, but it didn't spell out how many cases had resulted in convictions, how many people had been facing charges or any other details.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported Monday that, "Unofficial attendance data from today indicates that approximately 20,935 students were absent from school today. This accounts for approximately 15% of students enrolled" in that district. There was no word on the percentage of students who are absent on a typical day there.

The immigration crackdown set off fierce objections from leaders in the Charlotte area.

"We've seen masked, heavily armed agents in paramilitary garb driving unmarked cars, targeting American citizens based on their skin color," Stein said in a video statement late Sunday. "This is not making us safer. It's stoking fear and dividing our community."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Monday she was "deeply concerned" about videos she's seen of the crackdown but also said she appreciates protesters' peacefulness.

"To everyone in Charlotte who is feeling anxious or fearful: You are not alone. Your city stands with you," she said in a statement.

Charlotte area's place in immigration issue

Charlotte and surrounding Mecklenburg County have both found themselves part of America's debates over crime and immigration, two of the most important issues to the White House.

The most prominent was the fatal stabbing this summer of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light-rail train, an attack captured on video. While the suspect was from the U.S., the Trump administration repeatedly highlighted that he'd been arrested more than a dozen times.

Charlotte, which had a Republican mayor as recently as 2009, is now a city dominated by Democrats, with a growing population brought by a booming economy. The racially diverse city includes more than 150,000 foreign-born residents, officials say.

Lyles easily won a fifth term as mayor earlier this month, defeating her Republican rival by 45 percentage points even as GOP critics blasted city and state leaders for what they call rising incidents of crime. Following the Nov. 4 election, Democrats are poised to hold 10 of the other 11 seats on the city council.

While the DHS has said it's focusing on the state because of sanctuary policies, North Carolina county jails have long honored "detainers," or requests from federal officials to hold an arrested immigrant for a limited time so agents can take custody of them. Nevertheless, some common, noncooperation policies have existed in a handful of places, including Charlotte, where the police don't help with immigration enforcement.

In Mecklenburg County, the jail didn't honor detainer requests for several years, until after state law effectively made it mandatory starting last year.

DHS said about 1,400 detainers across North Carolina had not been honored since October 2020, putting the public at risk.

For years, Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden pushed back against efforts by the Republican-controlled state legislature to force him and a handful of sheriffs from other urban counties to accept ICE detainers.

Republicans ultimately overrode a veto by then-Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper late last year to enact the bill into law.

While McFadden has said his office is complying with the law's requirement, he continued a public feud with ICE leaders in early 2025 that led to a new state law toughening those rules. Stein vetoed that measure, but the veto was overridden.

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall said in a Monday post on X that immigration agents are in Charlotte because of McFadden's past inaction: "They're stepping in to clean up his mess and restore safety to the city."

Last month, McFadden said he'd had a productive meeting with an ICE representative.

"I made it clear that I do not want to stop ICE from doing their job, but I do want them to do it safely, responsibly, and with proper coordination by notifying our agency ahead of time," McFadden said in a statement.

But such talk doesn't calm the political waters.

"Democrats at all levels are choosing to protect criminal illegals over North Carolina citizens," state GOP Chairman Jason Simmons said Monday.