At least 80 shots fired in mass shooting at house party, 1 person killed, 11 hurt, arrest made, authorities say

Hickory, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting around a house party in North Carolina that led to the death of one person and injuries of 11 others, sheriff's deputies said.

Garon Nathaniel Killian, 20, of Lenoir, was being held in jail without bond, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Online records didn't show booking or lawyer information for Killian and the county court clerk's office's phone didn't accept voicemails Tuesday evening.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation work at the scene of a mass shooting on June 1, 2025 in Hickory, N.C. Sarah C. Johnson / The Hickory Daily Record via AP

Authorities executed search warrants on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the shooting, which left some people with gunshot wounds and others with injuries from fleeing the gunfire. Additional people could be arrested, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting took place early Sunday in a usually quiet residential neighborhood in southwest Catawba County, about 7 miles south of the city of Hickory. Authorities said at least 80 shots were fired beginning at about 12:45 a.m. People reported running, ducking for cover and scrambling to their cars for safety.

The crime scene spanned several properties along a neighborhood road, covering about 2 acres, and included outdoor and indoor areas, Sheriff's office Maj. Aaron Turk said Sunday.

Investigators use a metal detector to collect evidence at the scene of a mass shooting on June 1, 2025 in Hickory, N.C. Sarah C. Johnson / The Hickory Daily Record via AP

A 58-year-old man, Shawn Patrick Hood, of Lenoir, was killed. He was the oldest of the victims, who ranged in age from as young as 16, the sheriff's office said. The agency said it was asking for people who attended the party to contact the office.



Sheriff's Major Aaron Turk said at a news conference Tuesday that the party was apparently promoted on social media, CBS Charlotte, N.C. affiliate WBTV reports.

The party's focus appeared to be the pool in the home's backyard. Details about who promoted the party and what the entry fee was weren't provided.

Hood was helping to promote the party, officials said.