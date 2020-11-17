Watch Live: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds COVID-19 press conference

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is holding a COVID-19 press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. as the state sees a record-high number of virus hospitalizations. More than 1,500 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state, CBS affiliate WBTV reports.

State health officials also reported nearly 3,300 new COVID-19 cases.

How to watch North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's COVID-19 update

What: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds COVID-19 press conference



North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds COVID-19 press conference Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: North Carolina

North Carolina Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

According to new data, over 317,400 people have had COVID-19 in the state since March, and at least 4,852 people have died due to the virus.

