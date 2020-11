Pediatrician: Bars, gyms should be closing, not schools Local officials in many communities are increasing restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise. Many schools remain open, but parents are concerned about how long that could last. Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss the latest data on COVID-19 and children, and how to keep schools as safe as possible amid the pandemic.