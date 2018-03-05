Nor'easter uncovers skeleton of sunken ship

The powerful nor'easter that hit the East Coast last week has uncovered a piece of history in Maine. The York Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page of an old ship buried at Short Sands Beach. The department says occasionally a storm moves enough sand for the ship to be seen.

According to The York Weekly, archaeological work done in the 80s shows the wreck could be from around the time of the Revolutionary War. The paper also reports it was first seen in 1958, and last seen in 2013.

Meanwhile, Maine is expected to get hit with another nor'easter on Wednesday. According to CBS affiliate WGME-TV, the storm could bring over a foot of snow, with rain possible along the coast.

Southern New England is still recovering from last week's nor'easter. Nearly 100,000 utility customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island remained without electricity as of Monday morning. Some schools were also closed.