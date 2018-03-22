Major storm lightening up after pummeling parts of Northeast

NEW YORK -- The latest nor'easter rolled into New England Thursday as millions of others in the Northeast began to dig out from the storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places, knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers and had many wishing for more spring-like weather. Airlines cancelled thousands of flights.

"We're supposed to be getting ready for Easter, not a nor'easter," said 46-year-old Raeme Dempsey, as her 6-year-old daughter, Jadalynn, pulled her toward a Philadelphia park so they could see the trees blanketed in freshly fallen snow.

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw moderate snow amounts. Downtown Philadelphia got 7 inches and New York City's Central Park recorded a little less than 7. Boston was expected to get even less:

[430 AM] Dry air and marginal temperatures continue to eat away at our snow bands early this morning. 😕 This has resulted in a significant reduction in snowfall amounts. Still expect wet roads for the morning commute. Latest snow maps here: https://t.co/luQMM2B4gU pic.twitter.com/XqF18vbl7A — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 22, 2018

But many inland areas got hit hard, Long Island among them:

Heavy snow continues across parts of the region tonight. Islip received just over a foot of snow in four hours! For the latest snowfall reports, see https://t.co/ZAOrGdG9Y8. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 22, 2018



Some parts of Pennsylvania saw more than a foot of snow.

"It's time to move on to another season," said Pancho Ortega, who was clearing the sidewalk outside his soon-to-open restaurant in Philadelphia.

Airlines canceled some 4,400 flights Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com. " Airlines are finalizing their recovery plans and have cancelled 615 flights today as they work to recoup their schedules," the site added.

On the ground, Amtrak scaled back service on the Northeast corridor between Washington and Boston, and some states banned trucks from major highways. At least two traffic deaths were reported, in New Jersey and on Long Island.

CBS New York reports platforms were clear at the Mineola station on Long Island, but riders were still dealing with snowy conditions. Some scattered weather-related delays were being reported.

CBS New York

Some 86,000 homes and businesses were in the dark as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Patience was wearing thin as the fourth major storm in three weeks pounded the region.

"I want warm! I'm done with the cold," said Yana Damoiseau, a pedestrian in New York City.

In New Jersey, some streets were flooded along the shore, including one in Point Pleasant Beach, where a pair of ducks cruised back and forth through an intersection where a plastic garbage can bobbed in the waves.

The storm also unloaded snow on Virginia and West Virginia as it pushed into the Northeast. Virginia reported more 240 traffic accidents.

But not everyone was sick of the snow.

In Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, about 90 miles outside Philadelphia, 10-year-old siblings Talia and Miles Broadhurst made their own fun on yet another day off from school, climbing onto the family SUV and sliding down the snow-slicked windshield and hood before plopping onto the snow.

"If the snow keeps me away from school, I'm fine with it," Miles said.