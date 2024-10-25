Norah O'Donnell interviews Vice President Kamala Harris across CBS News platforms beginning Oct. 27
"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell will interview Vice President Kamala Harris in Kalamazoo, Mich., this weekend for a CBS News exclusive.
O'Donnell will join the Democratic presidential candidate on the campaign trail in Houston and Kalamazoo to provide viewers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the final days of her campaign.
The interview with the Democratic presidential nominee will air first on "CBS News Sunday Morning" on Sunday, October 27, at 9:00 a.m. ET., with additional excerpts of the interview appearing on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," "CBS Mornings," the "CBS Evening News," and on the CBS News 24/7 Streaming Network.
Plus, tune in to "Face the Nation" on Sunday for moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan's interview with Republican vice-presidential candidate Senator JD Vance Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays on CBS beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 11 a.m. ET] and on Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.
