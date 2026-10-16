Looking for a pay bump? A "nondegree credential" can help.

You don't have to switch jobs or earn a promotion to get a pay bump.

So-called nondegree credentials (NDCs), such as professional certifications and licenses, can boost earnings, particularly for workers without college degrees, according to research from the U.S. Census Bureau.

These credentials, which demonstrate that a worker has completed training or developed a specific skill, can pay off in the job market. NDC holders had median earnings that were 16% higher than those of workers at the same level who lacked the credentials, the Census data shows.

Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at ResumeBuilder.com, said she's steering more job seekers toward alternative credentials as some employers stop requiring that candidates hold college degrees. Such certificates or licenses demonstrate "specific skills that will put you ahead of other candidates," she told CBS News.

NDCs are certificates or licenses that signal that a worker possesses a particular qualification or competency. They include vocational and educational certificates awarded by technical colleges or trade schools that focus on job skills and career preparation.

Workers can earn certificates in a variety of fields, from food service to healthcare, according to the Census Bureau. For some people, NDCs can also offer an alternative to pursuing a college degree.

Workers with job-specific knowledge and skills can also take exams to earn certifications and licenses, which usually expire and must be renewed. Boards and associations, such as the American Nurses Association, can issue certifications, as can private firms like Google. Licenses are required for certain professions, such as cosmetologists and barbers.

Roughly 40% of workers in healthcare support, food service, farming, fishing, forestry, construction and repair occupations hold NDCs.

"This is not surprising given the extensive credentialing requirements for healthcare workers and information technology-related certifications for various software, programs and equipment," Census Bureau researchers wrote. "Farm and craft trades, like agriculture and plumbing, similarly require credentialing to work with hazardous chemicals, heavy machinery and complex systems."

Just under 40% of workers in professional occupations, including management, STEM jobs, education, legal and other roles, hold NDCs.

Haller said determining which type of credential is most valuable in a given field can require extensive research. But there's one type of qualification she recommends that every job seeker obtain — a certificate or badge that demonstrates AI competency.

"Every company is figuring out how to use AI, and if you have that experience and know how to use it in a business setting, you'll be valued," she said.

