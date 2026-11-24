Last week, while visiting a rodeo in the Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, 60 Minutes contributor Sebastian Junger met some men who are behind bars even though the jury's verdict wasn't unanimous in their cases.

One of them, Kenny Palmer – nicknamed "300" – sells art and crafts at the rodeo, which has been dubbed the "Wildest Show in the South." He makes chess boards, wooden jewelry and other crafts by hand. Palmer hopes to send some of the profits to his niece.

Almost 20 years ago, Palmer was sentenced to life without parole for killing a man in a drug deal.

The jury at his trial was split 10-2, with two voting not guilty. But Palmer was still convicted under a Louisiana law, which, at the time, allowed for non-unanimous jury convictions, or split jury convictions.

"The only Black woman on there [and] the one elderly White woman voted not guilty," Palmer told Junger in an interview.

Palmer said prosecutors have an unfair advantage when split jury convictions are allowed. "You're able to convict me with a reasonable doubt…. I'm supposed to be given either a new trial or be given a plea bargain," he told Junger.

"The non-unanimous jury system is like fighting a 10,000-pound silverback gorilla on steroids. Real talk. How can you win?" Palmer said.

Non-unanimous juries date back to 1880 and were created to dilute Black voices in the justice system.

The practice was enshrined in the Louisiana Constitution in 1898 during a constitutional convention that hoped to "establish the supremacy of the white race in the state."

Then, in 2020, the United States Supreme Court declared non-unanimous jury convictions unconstitutional.

Oregon and Louisiana were the only states that allowed split jury convictions at the time. The Supreme Court ultimately left it up to the states to decide whether the ruling would apply retroactively.

Oregon chose to apply the law retroactively, resulting in hundreds of convictions being overturned. Louisiana, however, did not.

Inmate John Corley is serving a life sentence without parole for second-degree murder.

"I was convicted by a 10-2 jury…. If I were convicted today, I would not-- well, I wouldn't be convicted. That's an illegal conviction today. They can't do it today," he told Junger in an interview.

Corley explained that after the U.S. Supreme Court let the state of Louisiana decide whether to apply the ruling retroactively, the Louisiana Supreme Court passed the buck, saying it should be decided through legislation.

But because of a lack of political will and partisan politics, Corley said, efforts to overturn those convictions through legislation have been unsuccessful.

"The legislature says, 'Well, we're not gonna mess with that.' And so we're still fighting," Corley said.

There are almost 800 people still incarcerated in Louisiana that were convicted by non-unanimous juries, according to the Promise of Justice Initiative.

Palmer now works as an advocate for those inmates, working with the 10-2 Committee for Equal Justice.

"What are you fighting for?" Junger asked Palmer

"To get out of here. That's what makes me the freedom fighter I am," Palmer said.

"We got people who've been locked up… 30, 40, 50 years on this law, " he said. "We're the only ones in this entire country with a non-unanimous jury verdict."

"Only thing we asking for is equal protection. We just want the same protection that everybody else in the country got."

The video above was produced by Will Croxton and Nelson Ryland. It was edited by Nelson Ryland. Reporting by Laura Dodd, Grace Conley and Sebastian Junger.