Non-smokers get extra vacation time at this company

A Japanese company is offering an unusual perk for its nonsmoking employees: an extra six days of vacation.

A spokesman for Piala, Hirotaka Matsushima, said Thursday that the company began offering the six days of vacation to all of its 120 staff members in September.

Matsushima, himself a nonsmoker, said the policy was proving popular. The policy was installed as a benefit for nonsmokers to compensate for smoking breaks. Some nonsmoking employees had complained they were working more than their colleagues who stepped out for a cigarette, according to The Telegraph.

"One of our non-smoking staff put a message in the company suggestion box earlier in the year saying that smoking breaks were causing problems," Matsushima told the publication.

The incentive has encouraged four employees to quit smoking, the report noted.

Smoking is still quite prevalent in Japan although most office workers must do their puffing in designated smoking rooms and outdoor areas. But most restaurants and bars still allow smoking, at least in some areas.

Piala, established in 2004, says it provides advertising and other marketing for direct marketers and other companies.