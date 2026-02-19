Nissan recalls nearly 643,000 vehicles over engine and transmission risks

Nissan issued two recalls, affecting a total of 642,698 Rogue compact SUVs, because of separate problems with the vehicles' gears and engines that can cause a loss of power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The first recall involves 323,917 Rogue vehicles, model years 2023-2025, that are equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5L variable-compression turbo (VC-Turbo) engines. NHTSA said the vehicles' engine bearings could fail, resulting in hot oil potentially leaking and increasing the risk of a fire.

The recall is an expansion of an earlier recall Nissan issued last June for more than 480,000 Rogue, Infiniti and Altima vehicles. Federal regulators said manufacturing defects in certain models of these cars could cause the engine to lose power while in use, heightening risks of a crash.

The second recall includes 318,781 Rogues, model years 2024-2025, that have the same type of variable-compression turbo engine. The gears in the electronic throttle body assembly could break in these vehicles, increasing the risk of an accident, NHTSA said.

For both recalls, the agency said dealers would inspect the affected vehicles and repair them free of charge. Nissan, which is headquartered in Japan, will mail letters to the affected owners for both recalls on March 27, 2026. The recall numbers are R25E2 and R25E3.