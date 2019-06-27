Nipsey Hussle and suspected gunman discussed "snitching" before fatal shooting, witness says

Los Angeles — Court transcripts show rapper Nipsey Hussle and the man charged with killing him had a conversation about "snitching" shortly before the rapper was shot. In grand jury transcripts unsealed Thursday, a witness testifies that the rapper told suspect Eric Holder of rumors that Holder had been snitching about the Rollin' 60s gang, and said he should take care of it.

The witness, Hussle's friend Herman Douglas, testified that he, Nipsey Hussle and Holder had all been affiliated with the gang at some point. The woman who drove Holder from the scene also testified she heard the men talk about "snitching."

Authorities said Holder shot and killed Nipsey Hussle on March 31 as he stood outside his Los Angeles clothing store. He has pleaded not guilty to killing the rapper.

The Los Angeles City Council recently approved a motion to rename the South Los Angeles intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in honor of the rapper. The motion to rename the intersection was prompted by a Change.org petition that got nearly 500,000 signatures, CBS Los Angeles reported.