Tech consultant pleads not guilty in stabbing murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Nima Momeni pleads not guilty in slaying of Cash App founder Bob Lee Nima Momeni pleads not guilty in slaying of Cash App founder Bob Lee 01:20

Nima Momeni, the tech consultant and executive accused of stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death, pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco courtroom Thursday.

Momeni did not speak, CBS Bay Area reported. Instead, his attorney, Paula Canny, entered the plea on his behalf as Lee's mother, sister, and other family members looked on. Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang granted a motion to keep Momeni in custody without bail while the case develops, saying that while he did not believe Momeni was a flight risk, he remained a threat to the community, CBS Bay Area reported.

Bob Lee, who was killed last month in San Francisco, died from multiple stab wounds, the city's medical examiner determined.

Nima Momeni arrives in court at the Hall of Justice on May 18, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Getty Images

Lee suffered three stab wounds, two to the left side of his chest and one to his right hip, the report obtained by CBS News said. One of the stab wounds went into part of his lung and the right ventricle, according to the report.

Momeni, 38, was arrested and charged with Lee's murder about a week and a half after the April 4 stabbing.

Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee after an argument about Momeni's sister, according to court documents obtained by CBS News last month. Prosecutors wrote in the motion that Momeni had a "direct and clear intent to kill" Lee, and it "was a planned and deliberate attack."

— Cara Tabachnick, Jordan Freiman, and Kerry Breen contributed reporting