Bob Lee was stabbed to death after argument about suspect's sister, court documents show

Police say murder of Cash App founder was not a random attack

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death following an argument about the suspect's sister, court documents obtained by CBS News on Friday said.

A witness told police Nima Momeni, the 38-year-old suspected of killing Lee, was questioning Lee on the night of the stabbing about whether his sister was "doing drugs" or anything inappropriate, court documents said.

Lee assured Momeni that nothing inappropriate had happened, court documents said. Surveillance video showed Lee and Momeni leaving the sister's apartment building and driving in Momeni's white BMW to a secluded area, court documents said. Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at approximately 2:35 a.m. on April 4. He died at a hospital.

Police found text messages on Lee's phone sent by Momeni's sister: "Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause [I] know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," she wrote, according to the documents.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Kerry Breen contributed reporting