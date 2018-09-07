Nikki Haley writes editorial slamming anonymous New York Times op-ed

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed a recent opinion piece in The New York Times written by an anonymous official in President Trump's administration. Haley wrote her own editorial in The Washington Post that says the anonymous writer is doing a disservice to the country.

"I, too, am a senior Trump administration official. I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," she wrote in the editorial published Friday.

"But I don't agree with the president on everything. When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him in person."

The anonymous editorial — titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration" — argued that most executive branch staffers are "working to insulate their operations from his whims," as Mr. Trump's "impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back." The Times said in an editor's note that it knows the author's identity but agreed not to reveal it because the person's job would be jeopardized.

"What this anonymous author is doing is very dangerous. He or she claims to be putting the country first, and that is the right goal. Everyone in government owes a greater loyalty to our country and our Constitution than to any individual officeholder. But a central part of our democracy requires that those who work directly for the president not secretly try to undermine him or his policies," she added.

"As a former governor, I find it absolutely chilling to imagine that a high-ranking member of my team would secretly try to thwart my agenda. That is not the American way. It is fundamentally disloyal, not just to the chief executive, but to our country and our values."