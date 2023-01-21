Nikki Haley loses top staffer to Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence's political operation has poached Tim Chapman, a top aide to former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, two Republican sources with knowledge of the move confirmed.

Both Pence and Haley are considering White House bids in 2024.

Griffin's move to Pence's team was first reported by Politico.

Chapman, who had been serving as executive director for Haley's PAC, Stand for America, will now move to Pence's PAC, Advancing American Freedom.

"Tim Chapman is one of the brightest stars in the conservative movement, and we are so thrilled he's joining the team to advance the cause of American culture, American opportunity, and American leadership," Pence said in a statement to CBS News.

"I am grateful for my time working with Nikki Haley and her dedicated team," Chapman said in a statement. "Advancing American Freedom is one of the fastest growing and increasingly influential conservative groups in the nation, and I am thrilled to join the incredible team that is building AAF as a leader for common sense conservative policies that will help restore America."

Asked Thursday on Fox News about a potential White House bid, Haley seemed to indicate she's inclined to run.

"We need to go in a new direction," she said. "And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader."

A Haley spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Chapman's move.