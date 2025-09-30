Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban, citing "irreconcilable differences"

Actress Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from her husband, country musician Keith Urban, after nearly 20 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained Tuesday by CBS News.

The documents show that the 58-year-old Kidman filed for divorce Monday from the 57-year-old Urban in Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple resides.

She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason, per the court documents.

A separate marital dissolution agreement signed by both Kidman and Urban shows that the two reached a co-parenting arrangement that will see Kidman serve as the "primary residential parent" of their two teenage daughters, with Urban having visitation and other rights.

As part of their agreement, both are required to attend a parent education class within 60 days.

CBS News has reached out to both Kidman and Urban's representatives for comment.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kidman and Urban began dating in 2005 and married in 2006 in Australia, where they are both from.

"Meeting her and getting married was just, wasn't life changing, it was life beginning," Urban told CBS Sunday Morning of Kidman in a 2016 interview. "It was literally, like, 'OK, life starts.'"

And in a separate 2016 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Kidman recounted how Urban rushed to her side following the death of her father in 2014, abandoning a concert in Nashville and flying to California to be with her.

"I didn't even know how to get up from this," Kidman said at the time, saying she got through it "because I had a husband who came right back."

"I called him screaming and crying, and he was about to go on stage, and he walked off stage, and he got on a plane — he'd just gotten there — he flew six hours, and he was right back," Kidman said.

Last December, Kidman offered a glimpse into their home life, saying that the family tries to have breakfast together every morning, even with Kidman and Urban's busy schedules.

"Even with what I've got now, I've been able to juggle things to accommodate my family, which is a fantastic thing," Kidman told CBS News at the time. "I enjoy my home, and I enjoy my family, and I enjoy my work."

Kidman, one of the world's biggest movie stars, was previously married to actor Tom Cruise for a little over a decade, with whom she shares two adopted children. She is known for films including "Moulin Rouge," "Eyes Wide Shut" and "The Hours," for which she won an Oscar for best actress in 2003.

This is the first marriage for Urban, who has been one of country music's most well-known acts for decades. He has won four Grammys and served as a judge on "American Idol" for several seasons.