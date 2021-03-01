France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption, sentenced to one year in prison

Live

A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence. The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

The court said Sarkozy will be entitled to request to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet.

Sarkozy will face another trial later this month along with 13 other people on charges of illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends the inauguration of the Institut Claude Pompidou, a new centre for care and research of Alzheimer disease, in Nice in this March 10, 2014 file photo. Sarkozy was held on July 1, 2014 for questioning into suspicions that a network of informers kept him abreast of a separate inquiry into alleged irregularities in his 2007 election campaign, a legal source said. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS HEALTH HEADSHOT PROFILE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) REUTERS
