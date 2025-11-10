Paris court orders former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's release from prison, but he's not quite free

A Paris appeals court decided Monday to release former French President Nicolas Sarkozy from prison and place him under judicial supervision.

Monday's announcement came less than three weeks after Sarkozy began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

Sarkozy will be banned from leaving the French territory, the court said. An appeal trial is expected to take place later, possibly in the spring.

Sarkozy, 70, became the first former French head of state in modern times to be sent behind bars after his conviction on Sept. 25. He denies any wrongdoing. He was jailed on Oct. 21 pending appeal but immediately filed for early release.

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy waves to supporters as he leaves his residence to present himself to La Sante Prison to serve a five-year prison sentence after being convicted of criminal conspiracy over a plan for late Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi to help fund his 2007 electoral campaign, in Paris, France, Oct. 21, 2025. Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto/Getty

During Monday's hearing, Sarkozy, speaking from Paris' La Santé prison via video conference, argued he has always met all justice requirements.

"I had never imagined I would experience prison at 70. This ordeal was imposed on me, and I lived through it. It's hard, very hard," he said.

Sarkozy also paid tribute to prison staff who he said helped him through "this nightmare." Sarkozy's wife, supermodel-turned-singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of his sons, attended the hearing at the Paris courthouse.

Monday's proceedings didn't involve the motives for the sentencing.

Still, Sarkozy told the court he never asked Libya's longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi for any financing. "I will never admit something I didn't do," he said.

Libya leader Muammar Qaddafi and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are seen arriving for a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Orly, France, Dec. 10, 2007. Thomas SAMSON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Under French law, release is set to be the general rule pending appeal, while detention remains the exception. Judges weighed whether Sarkozy presents a flight risk, might pressure witnesses, or could obstruct justice.

Advocate General Damien Brunet, who represents the public interest, asked for Sarkozy to be released and placed under judicial supervision.

That request granted, Sarkozy was expected to leave Paris' La Santé prison within hours.

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, faces separate proceedings, including a Nov. 26 ruling by France's highest court over illegal financing of his failed 2012 reelection bid, and an ongoing investigation into alleged witness tampering in the Libya case.

In 2023, he was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling for trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated. France's highest court, the Court of Cassation, later upheld the verdict.