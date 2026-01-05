Maduro defiant in court as new details emerge about covert U.S. operation in Venezuela Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and other charges before a judge in a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan. Meanwhile, new details are emerging about the covert U.S. operation to capture Maduro from his residence in downtown Caracas. Matt Gutman, Ed O'Keefe, Charlie D'Agata, Lilia Luciano, Cristian Benavides and Jill Schlesinger have more.