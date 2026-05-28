Nick Bilton named executive producer of "60 Minutes"

Investigative journalist and filmmaker Nick Bilton has been named executive producer of "60 Minutes," replacing Tanya Simon, who was promoted into the newsmagazine's top role last year after more than three decades at CBS News.

The change marks a major turning point for the nation's top-rated news program, which just wrapped up its 58th season. Bilton is just the fifth executive producer in "60 Minutes" history.

In a statement, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss called Bilton "one of the most entrepreneurial journalists of our time and the perfect leader for one of the most entrepreneurial news brands of all time."

CBS News president Tom Cibrowski said that hiring Bilton "represents a deliberate vision for '60 Minutes' to go beyond an hour on Sunday evenings to become a 360-degree product that reaches audiences wherever they consume information."

Nick Bilton CBS News

Bilton is a former New York Times columnist, special correspondent at Vanity Fair, and bestselling author. He has served as executive producer and producer on a slate of major Netflix documentaries, including "Biggest Heist Ever," "Unknown: Killer Robots," and "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal."

"It is an extraordinary honor to lead the next chapter of '60 Minutes,' one of the most important journalism institutions in this nation's history," said Bilton. "The mission of the program remains as vital as ever: pursuing the truth, holding power to account and remaining fearless in the face of any external pressure or influence."

The leadership change follows a tumultuous two seasons at "60 Minutes." Last spring, executive producer Bill Owens left the company as President Trump pursued a lawsuit against the network over a "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris. Months later, Paramount settled with Mr. Trump for $16 million, and shortly thereafter the FCC approved its merger with Skydance.

This season, an internal dispute over a planned segment on deportation to the notorious El Salvador prison CECOT erupted into the public eye as Weiss called for more reporting and correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi pushed back with accusations of political interference. The segment aired several weeks later with minimal changes. Alfonsi said Wednesday that her contract lapsed over the weekend.