Niall Horan announces 2024 world tour: "I can't wait to see your beautiful faces"

Niall Horan, the former One Direction member, has announced dates for his upcoming "The Show Live on Tour" 2024, which will have shows in North America, Australia, and Europe.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024!," the Irish singer said on Instagram. " It's been far too long and I can't wait to see your beautiful faces."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, June 2. Horan told fans to expect additional dates.

"There are still a few more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned," he wrote.

The tour comes after Horan announced his latest album "The Show," which is set to be released on June 9.

"This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I've missed you all so much."

On the upcoming tour, Horan will perform in England, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain and more. He will also head to Australia and New Zealand. The North American leg kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will head to Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Denver and more.

Horan is one of five former members of the mega-popular boy band One Direction to launch successful solo careers after the group called it quits in 2016.

Former bandmate Harry Styles has become a household name, whose "Harry's House" won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.