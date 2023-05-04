State prosecutors are probing workplace discrimination at the NFL

Attorneys general in California and New York are investigating the National Football League over possible violations of pay equity and anti-discrimination laws, they announced Thursday.

The probe comes roughly one month after a former NFL director filed an age and gender discrimination lawsuit against the league. Jennifer Love said she worked in a sexist work environment that often felt like a boys' club, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The NFL has more than 1,000 employees across California and New York

Attorneys general from both states said they've subpoenaed the NFL for documents about possible violations.

"We have serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment," California Attorney General Bonta said in a statement. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions."

The NFL on Thursday dismissed prosecutors' claims.

"These allegations are entirely inconsistent with the NFL's values and practices," the league said in a statement to CBS News. "The NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races and backgrounds thrive. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form."

