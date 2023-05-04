Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

State prosecutors are probing workplace discrimination at the NFL

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

Attorneys general in California and New York are investigating the National Football League over possible violations of pay equity and anti-discrimination laws, they announced Thursday

The probe comes roughly one month after a former NFL director filed an age and gender discrimination lawsuit against the league. Jennifer Love said she worked in a sexist work environment that often felt like a boys' club, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The NFL has more than 1,000 employees across California and New York

Attorneys general from both states said they've subpoenaed the NFL for documents about possible violations. 

"We have serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment," California Attorney General Bonta said in a statement. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions."

The NFL on Thursday dismissed prosecutors' claims.

"These allegations are entirely inconsistent with the NFL's values and practices," the league said in a statement to CBS News. "The NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races and backgrounds thrive. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form."

This is a developing story. 

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 12:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.