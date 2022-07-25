NFL launches tiered streaming service. Here's how much it costs.

A look at how the NFL schedule is created

The NFL has lifted the curtain on its long-awaited streaming service, which will allow fans to watch live games on a smartphone or tablet.

NFL+ costs $4.99 a month, or $39.99 a year, and comes with access to pre-season games and archived football footage, the league annnounced Monday. A higher-tier subscription, NFL+ Premium, goes for $9.99 or $79.99, and includes live game replays and coaches' film used for scouting opponents.

The new service is different from the NFL Network or NFL Sunday Ticket, which both offer viewer access to live games but must be paid for through a cable service provider. With NFL+ launching, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the. U.S., the league said.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that NFL+ is about deepening the league's relationship with fans of all ages by giving them "a tremendous amount of NFL content."

The launch of NFL+ marks another instance of sports games migrating away from where fans traditionally have enjoyed the action — cable television. For example, the NFL has broadcast contracts with Amazon, CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC that ends in 2033 (CBS, which is owned by Paramount Global, operates CBSNews.com). The NBA has contracts with ESPN and Turner Sports that end in 2025.

