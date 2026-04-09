Justice Department investigating NFL over games on paid platforms, sources say
The National Football League is being investigated by the federal government for practices that allegedly harm consumers for licensing games to multiple platforms — paid streaming platforms, paid cable networks, and others, sources told CBS News.
A government official familiar with the matter said the probe is about affordability for consumers and creating an "even playing field for providers."
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the DOJ opened an investigation into the NFL.
This is a developing story and will be updated.