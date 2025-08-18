NFL, Crocs kicking off a multi-year licensing deal starting this season

NFL fans will soon be able to let their feet do the talking in cheering on their favorite team.

Shoe company Crocs and the NFL announced Monday that they were launching a new collection starting September 18, two weeks after the season kicks off with a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL x Crocs Collection is part of a multi-year licensing agreement, according to a statement from the NFL.

The new line includes NFL-themed Crocs and decorative charms known in the Crocs world as Jibbitz.

"The Crocs brand has made a significant impact on footwear culture with their shoes becoming synonymous with ease and comfort," Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL, said in a statement.

In its release, the NFL said its bestselling shoes, The Classic Clogs, will a "marquee product" in the collection and will feature "team-centric elements," including team colors, mascots and logos. The new Crocs range in price from $79.99 to $84.99. The Jibbitz, which feature various team logos, are priced at $4.99.

According to the NFL, the Crocs collection will initially include footwear for 14 teams before expanding to include all 32 teams. Starting September 18, consumers cans can buy items from the NFL x Crocs Collection from NFLshop.com, Crocs.com, Dick's Sporting Goods, Fanatics and select retailers starting.

The teams set for their own crocs in the initial rollout: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.