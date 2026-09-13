Newly declassified videos show the moments downed Air Force officers were rescued in Iran

Newly declassified videos obtained first by 60 Minutes show the moments when two U.S. Air Force officers were rescued, two days apart, after being shot down in Iran.

The two officers, who we're referring to by their mission call signs "Alpha" and "Bravo" for security purposes, ejected after their fighter jet was shot down. They ultimately landed about 5 miles apart from each other in a mountainous region south of Isfahan, with Iranian forces actively hunting them and bounties on their heads.

Declassified footage shows the risky daytime mission to rescue Alpha eight hours after he ejected. The U.S. sent in 21 aircraft to get him out.

"Anytime you go behind enemy lines in daylight, it's gonna be dicey," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine told Norah O'Donnell. "But given the threat to 44 Alpha, the decision was taken to boldly go behind enemy lines in daylight to make sure that we could get to him before anybody else could."

Norah O'Donnell and Gen. Dan Caine look at video of the rescue. CBS News

Another declassified video on an infrared feed shows the dramatic moment that weapon systems officer Bravo was rescued, roughly two days after the fighter jet was shot down. Footage shows two elite U.S. Air Force pararescuers advancing toward Bravo, grabbing him and safely bringing him back to an American helicopter.

Bravo was badly wounded when he ejected; his parachute was damaged and he plummeted to the ground. Despite a broken back and other injuries, he climbed a 7,000-foot ridgeline to await rescue. In his first-ever interview, Bravo said seeing his rescuers "was one of the greatest moments of [his] life."

What did he tell them when he saw them?

"Let's go."

This video was produced by Jane Greeley and Kaela Malig. It was edited by Scott Rosann.

Read more about Bravo's rescue from behind enemy lines in Iran.