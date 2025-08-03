New Zealand woman arrested after traveling with 2-year-old in suitcase

A woman in New Zealand was arrested Sunday after a 2-year-old girl was found trapped in a suitcase that she was traveling with.

Police were called to a bus depot in Kaiwaka – about 62 miles north of Auckland – after a bus driver became concerned about a bag moving during a scheduled stop.

"When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the 2-year-old girl," Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said. "The little girl was reported to be very hot but otherwise appeared physically unharmed."

According to police, the suitcase had been stored in a separate compartment beneath the bus passengers.

Harrison said the girl is in the hospital undergoing an extensive medical assessment.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with ill-treatment and neglect of a child. Harrison said further charges are possible.

The relationship between the woman and child was not immediately released. The woman is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Monday.

"We would like to acknowledge and commend the bus driver, who noticed something wasn't right and took immediate action, preventing what could have been a far worse outcome," Harrison said.