New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the impact of divisive rhetoric: "Kids hear it"

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern got global attention earlier this year for implementing strict gun control measures after the mosque shootings in Christchurch. On the heels of President Trump's Tuesday address to the the United Nations General Assembly in which he attacked globalism and highlighted his "America First" policies, Ardern issued a stark warning about the impact of divisive rhetoric from global leaders: "We need to be mindful that other countries hear it, kids hear it."

Asked by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to address President Trump's rhetoric specifically, Ardern said that all leaders need to be careful.

"Look, increasingly, and I think I'd make this statement about any of us. Even if you are from a smaller country like New Zealand, you can be shot up on a platform depending on what's happening in your corner of the world. The point I've tried to make is that increasingly we're actually all amplified within each other's borders. So, nothing that we say within our own country is just limited to there. We all hear each other now. And our peoples feel the effect of that. And I don't say that to point to any one leader. Actually, that's a duty that we all have. And in this border-less world, now, we need to mindful that other countries hear it, kids hear it, and our words they have impact."

