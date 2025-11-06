Wildlife park begins euthanizing lions, citing financial troubles, but says there's a "glimmer of hope"

A New Zealand wildlife park that said it was being forced to euthanize seven elderly lions because of financial difficulties has put down two of the big cats.

The Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary said on Tuesday that it had no choice but to euthanize the animals. Rehoming the big cats was not a "viable or humane option" because of their "age, number and complex needs," the sanctuary said in an updated statement on Thursday. The lions are between the ages of 18 and 21, which is longer than they would have lived in the wild.

The park said two lions, named Imvula and Sibili, were put down on Wednesday. Both animals had "serious health conditions that were not treatable and were deteriorating," the sanctuary said, and the decision to euthanize them was "made with deep care and consideration."

The sanctuary said the five surviving lions' wellbeing continues to be their priority and that they are still seeking a solution for the surviving lions. Some have expressed interest in purchasing the park and continuing to care for the lions, the sanctuary said, which provides "a glimmer of hope."

"While the timeframe is short and the situation remains uncertain, we are doing everything we can to explore this possibility and keep hope alive," the park wrote on social media. The sanctuary did not specify how much time the remaining lions might have.

The park said it had received supportive condolences and "threatening and abusive messages" since announcing the need to euthanize the lions. The sanctuary asked for "kindness and respect as we navigate this heartbreaking situation."

The park's website features 12 lions and one Bengal tiger. The zoo did not say what was going to happen to the five lions who are not set to be euthanized. Taking care of big cats "comes at an enormous cost," according to the park's website. The sanctuary has previously solicited donations of unwanted cows or horses to feed the animals, which eat about three cows' worth of meat each week.