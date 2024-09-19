New York women leading rebel movement in hopes of inspiring change in the Catholic Church

Across the United States, the issue of women clergy is currently a focal point in several Christians denominations, including the Catholic Church, where women are not allowed to be ordained.

The CBS Mornings series, "The State of Spirituality with Lisa Ling," explores unique paths to faith, spirituality and religion. The latest installment of the series focuses on women in Albany, New York, leading a grassroots rebel movement in support of women clergy.

Around 52 million Americans identify as Catholic. According to Pew Research, around 64% of U.S. Catholics support the idea of women priests, but for hundreds of years, only men have been allowed to become ordained clergy.

"I think they're afraid of change," Bridget Mary Meehan said.

Meehan and Mary Theresa Streck are both part of the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests—a worldwide movement advocating for the ordination of women in the Catholic Church. The women part of this movement are ordaining themselves in direct defiance of the Vatican.

Inside a warehouse-looking building in upstate New York, the rebels who are part of this movement convene for Sunday mass, hoping to inspire change.

"Change begins by somebody doing it," Streck said.

Streck, along with congregants, are part of the Upper Room. It is described as an inclusive Catholic Community, where all are welcome. Streck, a woman priest part of the movement, presides over Sunday mass.

"People are looking for what we're offering," she said. "And they want to see ordained women, celebrating mass."

The day CBS News visited the Upper Room, the sermon was delivered by Meehan, a bishop within the movement.

"Mary Magdalen's energy rises up in us and inspires us to create a renewed model of church," she preached.

The Roman Catholic Church does not allow women to be ordained, arguing in part, that clergy should be unmarried men in the image of Jesus and his 12 disciples. The women who are part of this movement disagree and have formed a resistance.

The Albany Diocese, in a statement to CBS News, said: "The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany is not affiliated with this group." The Vatican did not respond to our requests for comment.

While other Christian denominations, like the Episcopal Church, do allow women clergy, these women say they have decided to remain Catholic, even if the church does not recognize them.

"It's in my bones," Streck said. "I am a Roman Catholic."

A turning point for some

Like many organized religions in the 21st Century, Catholic Church membership is declining. Those who have left often say its because of the way the church has dealt with sexual abuse claims involving priests, as well as how the church has historically handled divorce, the LGBTQ+ community and women.

"I think the Catholic Church left me," Upper Room parishioner Timothy Perry-Coon said, but added the women priests helped bring him back to Catholicism.

"We are the Catholic Church here, too," he said.

For many who attend the Upper Room, 2010 marked a turning point with their Catholic faith, after the Vatican listed ordaining women as a grave offense— alongside pedophilia.

How the movement began and progressed

The Catholic women priest movement is traced back to 2002—when seven women were ordained on the Danube River in Germany. The Vatican excommunicated all known to be involved and said all those who come after are also considered excommunicated.

"Our response was we do not accept this excommunication," Meehan said. "We're leading the church we love into a renewed model of priestly ministry to respond to the needs of Catholics all over the world."

Both Streck and Meehan are former nuns, raised devout and proud Catholics.

"By the time I was in third grade…I wanted to be a nun. I knew in third grade," Streck said.

At just 17 years old, Mary Theresa says she was called to join The Sisters of St. Joseph. That was until 18 years later, when another call came—love.

"I met a young priest," Streck explained. "I knew that I loved him dearly and he loved me dearly. So, we both resigned."

But Streck said her faith never wavered, "I think it was stronger than ever."

Streck and her husband, Jay, would get married within the public housing project where they ministered and continued to minister for many years, even after renouncing their vows. But after Jay died of cancer, Streck began to explore a new call: The priesthood. It's a call she said she knows her husband would have supported.

She said in her first phone call about becoming a woman priest, Meehan told her if she pursued this, she would be excommunicated.

"And I said, 'okay, well, that's, that doesn't mean anything really, because I will continue doing everything that I'm doing,'" Streck said she responded.

In 2013, hundreds attended as Meehan ordained Streck in Albany. It was a first in the area.

"And since 2013… we have 10 women who have been ordained," Streck explained. "And I think people are saying, well, I'm not going to wait for the church to decide it's okay."

Around 300 women worldwide have now been ordained within the larger movement. Streck and Meehan both have doctorate degrees in ministry and have created a process and seminary curriculum for ordination. Yet, Streck and Meehan acknowledge they may never see women priests accepted in the Roman Catholic church.

"But that's not a good reason not to do it," Streck said.

Earlier this year, in a rare interview, the Pope addressed the issue of women clergy with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell.

"For a little girl growing up Catholic today, will she ever have the opportunity to be a deacon and participate as a clergy member in the church?" O'Donnell asked him.

"No," Pope Francis responded.

But Streck and Meehan said that won't stop them. They hope they are laying the groundwork for future generations of women priests. If they were given the opportunity to speak with the Pope or those in the Vatican, both women said they would tell them they love the Catholic Church.

"Do not be afraid of us," Streck said. "We have a lot to offer."

Meehan added, "We spent our whole lives just creating a church where there's more justice, more equality and that everyone is so welcome at the table of God's love."