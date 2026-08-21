New York Times defamed ex-college basketball player Kai Spears, must pay him $9.25 million in damages, jury says

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — An Alabama jury on Thursday awarded $9.25 million in damages after finding that The New York Times defamed a former college basketball player by incorrectly reporting that he was at the scene of a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa.

Kai Spears, who played for the University of Alabama men's team, sued the Times in 2023 after it published a report, citing a person familiar with the investigation, that indicated he was a passenger in a car involved in the shooting. The Times reported that the person had spoken "on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters."

Days later, the Times acknowledged its error in an editor's note and corrected the story.

Kai Spears, of the Alabama Crimson Tide, during a practice session at State Farm Stadium in April 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The eight-person jury delivered its verdict after a nine-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. Matt Glover, an attorney for Spears, said he was pleased with the decision and believes "this verdict will improve journalism throughout the country."

The Times was reviewing its legal options after losing in court, spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said.

"We're disappointed the jury found The Times liable for an honest mistake," Stadtlander said in a statement Thursday. "We thank the jury for its service, but believe the verdict and award of damages are contrary to law and not supported by the evidence."

Three other basketball players from the school were present at the January 2023 shooting, which killed a 23-year-old mother. In the lawsuit, Spears claimed the inaccurate reporting had caused him emotional distress and forever linked him with a murder.

CBSSports.com noted that, after the story appeared, Spears took to social media and called the report of his appearance at the scene "100% inaccurate."

"I have one thing to say — the report in the New York Times was 100% inaccurate and the writer had complete disregard for the truth," Spears said. "I am trying to process and cope with these false statements that somehow have been published and then seen by so many. So thankful to Alabama Athletics for refuting it on my behalf.

"More than anything, I remain completely heartbroken by the tragic death that occurred that night."

A Times article reporting on the verdict Thursday said the newspaper "had not lost a defamation lawsuit brought in the United States over one of its articles in more than 50 years."

The article says Alabama law caps jury awards in certain cases and so the damages in this one will be adjusted downward by more than $2 million.