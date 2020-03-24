Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to make announcement amid coronavirus pandemic

/ CBS News

CBSN

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will to make an announcement Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak. He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. from New York City. 

New York state is now "on pause" in an effort to fight the pandemic. In New York City alone, there are more than 13,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and at least 125 people have died from the virus.

How to watch New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement live today

Cuomo is scheduled to speak from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which is being turned into a medical center to handle cases. 

First published on March 24, 2020 / 10:44 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue