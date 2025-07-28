Inmate mistakenly released from same New Orleans jail where 10 others escaped

New Orleans inmate mistakenly released due to clerical error now on the run

An inmate was mistakenly released last week from the same New Orleans jail that was the scene of a brazen breakout in May, officials said.

Officials at an Orleans Parish correctional facility said they accidentally released 30-year-old Khalil Bryan, who was being held on a warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment and home invasion. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault and drug violations.

The Orleans Parish sheriff said that Bryan's release was a clerical error because another inmate scheduled for release had a similar last name.

"The mistaken release of Khalil Bryan was a serious error, and as sheriff, I take full responsibility," Sheriff Susan Hutson said during a news conference on Friday. "While our systems are designed to catch these discrepancies, human error led to a breakdown in the verification process."

CBS affiliate WWL reported that Bryan was released shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. However, the public was not notified until later in the afternoon. It is still unclear when deputies realized their mistake and when the sheriff was notified, the station reported, citing sources.

Hutson said an investigation has been launched into Bryan's release.

"I want the public to know this should not have happened," she said. "It was a failure of internal processes, and the public has every right to expect better."

Bryan was released from the same jail where 10 inmates escaped in May after ripping a toilet from the wall. All but one have been caught.

The sheriff called that escape an "inside job," and more than a dozen people have been charged with aiding the escapees. A maintenance worker at the jail was arrested and accused of helping them escape. His lawyer said last week that he is being used as a scapegoat.