Watch CBS News
U.S.

Inmate mistakenly released from same New Orleans jail where 10 others escaped

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang,
Kati Weis
Reporter
Kati Weis is a Murrow Award-winning reporter for CBS News based in New Orleans, covering the Southeast. She previously worked as an investigative reporter at CBS News Colorado in their Denver newsroom.
Read Full Bio
Kati Weis

/ CBS News

Fugitive mistakenly released from jail
New Orleans inmate mistakenly released due to clerical error now on the run 01:57

An inmate was mistakenly released last week from the same New Orleans jail that was the scene of a brazen breakout in May, officials said.

Officials at an Orleans Parish correctional facility said they accidentally released 30-year-old Khalil Bryan, who was being held on a warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment and home invasion. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault and drug violations.

The Orleans Parish sheriff said that Bryan's release was a clerical error because another inmate scheduled for release had a similar last name.

"The mistaken release of Khalil Bryan was a serious error, and as sheriff, I take full responsibility," Sheriff Susan Hutson said during a news conference on Friday. "While our systems are designed to catch these discrepancies, human error led to a breakdown in the verification process."

CBS affiliate WWL reported that Bryan was released shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. However, the public was not notified until later in the afternoon. It is still unclear when deputies realized their mistake and when the sheriff was notified, the station reported, citing sources.

Hutson said an investigation has been launched into Bryan's release.

"I want the public to know this should not have happened," she said. "It was a failure of internal processes, and the public has every right to expect better."

Bryan was released from the same jail where 10 inmates escaped in May after ripping a toilet from the wall. All but one have been caught.

The sheriff called that escape an "inside job," and more than a dozen people have been charged with aiding the escapees. A maintenance worker at the jail was arrested and accused of helping them escape. His lawyer said last week that he is being used as a scapegoat.

Lucia I Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue