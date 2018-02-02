New Jersey lawmakers consider legalizing ballot selfies

New Jersey lawmakers are once again considering a bill to formally legalize taking selfies in the ballot box.

The state Assembly's State and Local Government Committee voted Thursday in Trenton to approve the measure . NJ.com reports the bill would make it legal for voters to take a photograph of their ballots inside the voting booth and post the photo on social media.

Democratic Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, of Hudson County and a main sponsor of the bill, says the law must be amended to make sure no one gets in trouble, as current state law prohibits taking ballot selfies, although there are no documented prosecutions.

Mukherji first introduced the legislation in 2016, where it passed the Assembly, but stalled in the state Senate.

Ballot selfies are legal in some states, and illegal in others.