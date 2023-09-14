New Florida Beach Bowl game will feature 2 HBCUs during post-season play in Fort Lauderdale New Florida Beach Bowl game will feature 2 HBCUs during post-season play in Fort Lauderdale 02:03

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The inaugural Florida Beach Bowl will feature two Historically Black Colleges and University football teams playing in Fort Lauderdale during post-season play, organizers announced Thursday.

"I'm telling you today, The Florida Beach Bowl is here, said Victor Robenson, CEO of Florida Beach Bowl.

This year's bowl match up will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at DRV PNK Stadium, with tickets going on sale on Sept. 18 at Ticketmaster, officials said during a news conference to announce the new game.

"Today's press conference isn't just about football; it's about opening doors for HBCUs," said Victor Robenson, CEO of the Florida Beach Bowl, in a written statement. "We're creating a platform for academic and athletic excellence to be showcased on a national stage."

According to conference officials, the inaugural game will feature teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference conferences who each have at least six wins in conference play during their regular season.

Said Jacquie McWilliams Parker, a CIAA commissioner: "We are thrilled to participate in an event that not only enhances the sporting culture but also provides academic enrichment opportunities for our students. The Florida Beach Bowl is more than just a game; it's a continuation of the legacy that the CIAA has cultivated over more than a century."

Anthony Holloman is the SIAC Commissioner. He said, "This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes. It gives them a real bowl game experience where they'll have the pageantry of coming to a new city, doing community activities, and playing in a game that will be watched by hundreds of thousands off people.

Officials said 70 percent of the country will be able to watch the game, which will be shown on the Urban Edge Network in partnership with the Impact Network.

He's said student-athletes will get more exposure. "We want to shift the word exposure to be part of the monetization partnership, where brands can celebrate these kids, reward them for their commitment and get exposure to opportunities in these corporations.

In addition to the game, the days leading up to the match will include a celebrity golf tournament, 5K run, hall of fame prayer breakfast and fan fest.