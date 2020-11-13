Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes western Nevada

An earthquake rattled the western part of Nevada early Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The magnitude 5.5 quake struck about 20 miles southeast of the town of Mina at a depth of almost four miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Just seconds later, the USGS reported another earthquake in California, but soon deleted that tweet.

The Nevada temblor comes six months after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck a remote area of the state. That earthquake, which was reported at 4:03 a.m., and was felt in neighboring states.

This is a developing story and will be updated.