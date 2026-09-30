Netanyahu says it is too early to determine motive in FlyDubai cockpit stabbing incident

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated to CBS News Wednesday that the motive of the co-pilot accused of stabbing his fellow pilot on a passenger jet bound from Dubai to Tel Aviv is still unknown.

"I don't think it was a hijacking," Netanyahu told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil.

"I think it looks like a suicide attempt simply because of what this hero Yaniv described when he went in," Netanyahu speculated, referring to Yaniv Hayoun, one of the passengers on the FlyDubai flight who has been credited with entering the cockpit and helping to subdue the attacker.

"This guy was trying to jam the equipment between the two flight seats, the pilot seats," Netanyahu said of the co-pilot. "He wasn't sitting in the pilot seat trying to stabilize the plane, he was trying to jam the equipment."

According to Israeli officials, on Wednesday morning local time, the FlyDubai jet was about two hours into its flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot stabbed the captain.

Per data analyzed by CBS News partner network BBC News, the plane then plunged about 17,000 feet, climbed 5,000 feet, and then fell another 7,000 feet before stabilizing.

Israeli officials and passengers said the captain, an Indian national, was able to fight off his co-pilot and unlock the cockpit door. Witnesses recounted how a group of passengers and crew members then stormed the cockpit and subdued the co-pilot.

Two off-duty pilots then took control of the plane and made an emergency landing at an airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. There were 174 people aboard, Israeli officials said. Most of the passengers later boarded a replacement FlyDubai plane and were flown to Ben Gurion International Airport, arriving Wednesday night.

An Omani official confirmed to CBS News that the attacker, whose name has not been released, was born in Oman and holds Omani citizenship. According to Netanyahu, he is currently being interrogated in Saudi Arabia.

"He'll be, I assume, moved very quickly to Dubai," Netanyahu told CBS News, adding that Israeli authorities will "join the interrogation and find out what happened there exactly."

"It could be, I don't know, we'll find out soon," Netanyahu responded when asked if he thought the incident could have stemmed from a mental health issue and not an act of terrorism.

"We've had signs that Iran, and particularly through its proxies, was intending to heighten terrorist attacks against Israel and Israeli nationals abroad," Netanyahu added. "But I think it's too early to say whether there was Iranian collusion here. I think we'll find out, won't take a long time."

No definitive motive for the stabbing has been determined by authorities. An Israeli security official previously told CBS News investigators were looking into the possibility that the incident could have been an attempted Sept. 11-style terror attack.

"At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation," FlyDubai said in its own statement. It urged "all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts."